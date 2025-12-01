West Family Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PayPal by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.67 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

