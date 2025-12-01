VestGen Advisors LLC Acquires 3,132 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 119.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustmark Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 7,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,213,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total transaction of $5,553,888.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 112,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,496.24. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $465.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.48. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $403.01 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.45.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

