West Family Investments Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNDY. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in monday.com by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on monday.com from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $144.28 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $342.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.69.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

