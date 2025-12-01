VestGen Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMT

VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC owned 1.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $23.14 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.0508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

