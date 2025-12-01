VestGen Advisors LLC Invests $3.51 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

VestGen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

