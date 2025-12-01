West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $818,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $926.60 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,123.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $960.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $831.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The business had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.27.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.43, for a total transaction of $3,073,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,147,930.76. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.23, for a total value of $3,559,434.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,208,545.90. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 102,426 shares of company stock worth $94,578,694 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

