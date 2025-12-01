Norges Bank Takes Position in STERIS plc $STE

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,203,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 416.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $1,312,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,020. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total value of $1,297,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,747.25. This represents a 46.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,667. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $266.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.02. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $268.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

