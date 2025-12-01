West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 28.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 76.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 61.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the second quarter worth $205,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $87.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 0.54. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $99.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $1,029,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,089.93. This represents a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $11,189,267.34. Following the sale, the director owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,679.08. This trade represents a 53.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,225 shares of company stock worth $20,643,122. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.