Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Invests $85,000 in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,153,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAZE. Wedbush upped their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maze Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maze Therapeutics news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 20,744 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $464,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of MAZE opened at $37.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.81. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

