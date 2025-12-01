West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,151 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Credicorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,945,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp stock opened at $257.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $280.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.22 and its 200-day moving average is $242.19.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $0.12. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 23.22%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Credicorp from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

