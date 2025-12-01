Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,934 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,684,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,261,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,765,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $15,498,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $12,729,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Roth Capital downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 6,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $297,783.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,900. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,278,256.45. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,785,735. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $70.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.90. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $71.78.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.22). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 2,634.59%.The business had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Avidity Biosciences’s revenue was up 420.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

