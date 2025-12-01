Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR $CMPS

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,421 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 67.0% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Shares of CMPS opened at $5.57 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.22.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Profile

(Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.