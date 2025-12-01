Arbutus Biopharma Corporation $ABUS Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,848 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 72,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 19,831 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 69,631 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.07. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 352.24% and a negative return on equity of 59.28%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

