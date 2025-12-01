West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Diageo plc $DEO

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $91.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $132.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

