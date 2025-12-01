Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Metsera Inc. $MTSR

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metsera during the first quarter worth about $78,748,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Metsera in the 1st quarter worth $65,382,000. Alpha Wave Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at $64,894,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Metsera in the first quarter worth $42,395,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Metsera in the first quarter worth $39,932,000.

Get Metsera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTSR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metsera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Metsera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Metsera from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Metsera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Metsera in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metsera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Metsera Price Performance

Shares of Metsera stock opened at $70.50 on Monday. Metsera Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.55).

About Metsera

(Free Report)

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metsera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.