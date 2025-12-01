West Family Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.27, for a total transaction of $4,512,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,517,119.43. The trade was a 13.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $1,364,372.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,377.08. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $35,705,793 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $451.27 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.70 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $473.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

