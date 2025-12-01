One Health Group (LON:OHGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

One Health Group (LON:OHGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

One Health Group Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of OHGR opened at GBX 230 on Monday. One Health Group has a twelve month low of GBX 171.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 274. The stock has a market cap of £30.91 million and a PE ratio of 23.45.

About One Health Group

About One Health Group

One Health engages 80 NHS Consultants (excluding anaesthetists) who sub-specialise in the various surgeries offered by the Company, through a growing network of community-based outreach clinics and surgical operating locations. One Health continues to deliver strong growth and, in the year, to March 2025 provided much needed care to 17,020 new patients, through over 42,000 consultations and over 7,000 surgical procedures.

