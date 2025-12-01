Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK Stock Holdings Boosted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 38.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public Price Performance

PUK opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

