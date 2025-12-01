Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,808 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,715 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,648,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,894,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,313,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 34.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,930,000 after buying an additional 1,452,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.69. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 29,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 333,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,626. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $79,648.40. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $345,679.36. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 113,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

