TradeLink Capital LLC Invests $256,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,893 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 23.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 113,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 145,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13,360.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 694,431 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,129,000 after purchasing an additional 689,272 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $252.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $252.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.70.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

