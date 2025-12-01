Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,947 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 203.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52,955 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.10 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

