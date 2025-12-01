New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $42.59 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,318 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $42,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 31.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $130.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

