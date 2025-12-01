New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $30,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 174.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $285.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $287.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

