Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,358,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 2,029.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 430,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 410,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 148,550.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 105,471 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,049,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 61.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELVN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $134,940.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 283,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,734,153.92. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $266,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 902,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,258,686.36. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,534. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

ELVN stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.35. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

