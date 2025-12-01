CureVac N.V. $CVAC Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,504 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 305.3% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 270,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 204,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CureVac by 10.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 169,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac Price Performance

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. CureVac N.V. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CureVac ( NASDAQ:CVAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. CureVac had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 38.21%.The company had revenue of $63.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CureVac N.V. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CureVac

About CureVac

(Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.