318,028 Shares in Vizsla Silver Corp. $VZLA Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 318,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZLA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZLA shares. Zacks Research downgraded Vizsla Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vizsla Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.
Vizsla Silver Trading Up 9.7%
VZLA opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 0.94. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.
About Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.
