Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TYL opened at $469.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $491.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,311.48. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,405 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.09.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

