Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Has $89,000 Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANAB. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 126.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANAB. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on AnaptysBio from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AnaptysBio from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $41.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $1.58. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

