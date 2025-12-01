XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 2,940 Shares of Rogers Corporation $ROG

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Rogers were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Rogers by 81.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 3,893.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $83.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. Rogers Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Rogers has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $66,549.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,151.94. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

