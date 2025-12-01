Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Upstream Bio, Inc. $UPB

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upstream Bio in the second quarter worth $10,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstream Bio by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Upstream Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 557,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upstream Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Upstream Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000.

NASDAQ UPB opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upstream Bio ( NASDAQ:UPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. Upstream Bio had a negative net margin of 4,366.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

UPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Upstream Bio Profile

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

