Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 68.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,256,000 after purchasing an additional 526,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,997,000 after purchasing an additional 495,119 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $17,811,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,481,000.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $54.35 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 659 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $28,350.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,491.04. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 197,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,062.72. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,253 shares of company stock worth $5,400,989. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Lifesci Capital downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.