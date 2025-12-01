Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Has $92,000 Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 212,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,270. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,525,000. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.5%

ARWR opened at $52.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

