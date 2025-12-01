Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR Stake Decreased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,193 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 296,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares in the last quarter. FJ Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $26,294,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,750,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 812,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Par Pacific Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $3.97. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.Par Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $193,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,109.01. This trade represents a 23.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn David Flores sold 8,062 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $278,139.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,570.50. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 135,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,655,971 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Articles

