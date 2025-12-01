XTX Topco Ltd Invests $926,000 in Genesis Energy, L.P. $GEL

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEL. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 925,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 94,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,799,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,965,000 after purchasing an additional 408,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 236,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $15.59 on Monday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.72%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

