XTX Topco Ltd Buys 8,642 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 260.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,499,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,067,000 after buying an additional 306,684 shares during the period. M&G PLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at $8,984,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,226,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,296,000 after acquiring an additional 92,019 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $8,617,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Boise Cascade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $76.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.02. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $149.99. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

