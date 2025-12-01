XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.02 Million Position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. $DJT

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DJT. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 179.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 42.78 and a current ratio of 42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 4.56. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.46.

In other news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $55,068.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,526.19. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

