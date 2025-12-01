A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,905 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 42.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 257,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 76,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS opened at $65.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $942.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

