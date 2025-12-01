XTX Topco Ltd Sells 12,273 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 647.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $822,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 25,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,840.25. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $204,330.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,737.41. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,455. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASH opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.45 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 22.45%.The company had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.53%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

