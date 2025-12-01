XTX Topco Ltd Increases Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,198,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,795,000 after buying an additional 42,465 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $2,650,000.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $212.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $118.03 and a 12 month high of $223.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.60.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

