XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Moelis & Company $MC

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,720,000 after acquiring an additional 158,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,548,000 after acquiring an additional 579,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.80. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 47.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.The business had revenue of $356.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.