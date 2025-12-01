Shelton Capital Management Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $11,421,213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55,868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,725,317,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,238,764,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $551.25 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $495.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $559.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

