XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. $EBAY

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 1,470.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $82.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.