XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,794 Ares Management Corporation $ARES

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Ares Management by 33.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $22,971,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 186,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $28,441,591.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,449,791.75. This trade represents a 39.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,342,449 shares of company stock valued at $230,476,309. 36.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.4%

ARES opened at $156.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ares Management Corporation has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.97.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Ares Management from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

