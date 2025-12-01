Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,448 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,772 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

