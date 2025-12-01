Shelton Capital Management Sells 12,615 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $148.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $346.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.09 and a 12-month high of $180.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

