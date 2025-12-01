iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWC stock opened at $157.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $161.95.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

