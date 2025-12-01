Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $77,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 244.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $599.11 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $443.21 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

