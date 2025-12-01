Schroder Investment Management Group Has $45.44 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $45,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 264.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $596,081.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,489. This trade represents a 28.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $256.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.92 and its 200-day moving average is $243.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $275.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

