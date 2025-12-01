Smith Moore & CO. Has $13.16 Million Position in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $13,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 93,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 890,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after purchasing an additional 268,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 985,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 60,493 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

