Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 563.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,634 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 197.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $421,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,313 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $225,102,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,194 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $297,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. TD Cowen downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $201.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $203.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.30 and a 200-day moving average of $172.58.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,476. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713,434.68. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,369 shares of company stock worth $27,307,702. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

